Comment on state aviation system plan update at meetings in Mesa, Tucson and Flagstaff

As the Arizona Department of Transportation continues the state aviation system plan update, members of the public are invited to provide input that could help shape the future of the state’s aviation system.
The purpose of the plan update is to evaluate the current and future performance of Arizona’s 67 publicly owned, public-use airports. This effort will help guide ADOT’s long-term planning so the state’s aviation system can safely meet the evolving needs of residents, visitors and businesses.
State aviation system plans are typically updated every seven to 10 years. Arizona’s plan was last updated in 2008.
Three public meetings have been scheduled this month in Mesa, Tucson and Flagstaff. Each meeting will be an open house with a formal presentation at 2 p.m. The same information will be shared at each meeting:
- Mesa: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a formal presentation at 2 p.m., at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, 5835 S. Sossaman Road, in the |Airport Administration Building’s Airport Board Room.
- Tucson: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, with a formal presentation at 2 p.m., at Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd., in the Airport Terminal Board Room on the second floor.
- Flagstaff: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, with a formal presentation at 2 p.m., at the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology, 2201 N. Gemini Road, in the Accelerator, Alternate EOC Building, Room 100.
Additional project information is available at www.azdot.gov/SASPUpdate.
Individuals who are unable to attend the meetings, but wish to comment should e-mail Project Manager Pam Keidel-Adams from Kimley-Horne at pam.keidel-adams@kimley-horn.com or call 480-207-2670.