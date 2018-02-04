Commissioners to host public comment forums on Johnson Utilities, prior to vote on rate increase

The Arizona Corporation Commission will conduct six public comment forums over two days to hear outstanding issues, complaints and input from customers of Johnson Utilities.
The public comment forums — scheduled for Feb. 20-21 in San Tan Valley — are to give customers the opportunity to have their voices heard by commissioners prior to their consideration of a requested rate increase, according to a press release.
Johnson Utilities filed a rate application on Dec. 29, 2017, asking the Arizona Corporation Commission to increase its rates for water and wastewater utility services in Pinal County.
A copy of the rate application, along with all documents related to the application, may be found in the corporation commission’s online docket center.
The application may be viewed at http://edocket.azcc.gov; search Docket number WS-02987A-17-0392.
Three meetings will take place each day. The schedule is:
•Tuesday, Feb. 20: 8-10 a.m., noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the San Tan Valley office of Pinal County Supervisor Michael Goodman, Mountain Vista Facility — Main Building, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd.
•Wednesday, Feb. 21: noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Central Arizona College San Tan Campus, rooms A100 and A101, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road.
During these meetings, the commissioners cannot answer questions about the merits of the case, nor will they be voting.
Commissioners can, however, hear public comment from those who would be impacted by Johnson Utilities’ request for a rate increase on its water and wastewater utility service.
The Arizona Corporation Commission was established by the state’s constitution to regulate public utilities and business incorporation. The five commissioners elected to the corporation commission oversee executive, legislative and judicial proceedings on behalf of Arizonans when it comes to their water, electricity, telephone and natural gas resources as well as the regulation of securities, pipeline, and railroad safety.
To learn more about the Arizona Corporation Commission and its Commissioners, visit http://azcc.gov.