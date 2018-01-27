Community Alliance Against Family Abuse seeking new executive director

The Community Alliance Against Family Abuse on Jan. 24 announced that two members of its leadership team will oversee operations as the organization searches for a new executive director.
The agency will conduct a search for a new executive director to replace Dorian Townsend, the previous executive director. Her last day was Jan. 18.
Carol Minisee, the director of finance and administration, and Abigale Poyer, director of programs, will oversee CAAFA during the transition.
Ms. Minisee, who has been at CAAFA for five years, has more than 18 years of experience in nonprofit finance and human resources. Ms. Poyer, who has been at CAAFA for three years, has eight years of experience in nonprofit and public health work and runs strategic program development for the agency, 879 N. Plaza Drive No. 101D in Apache Junction.
Founded in 1998, CAAFA is the first and only 501(c)3 nonprofit sexual and domestic abuse service provider in northern Pinal County. CAAFA provides services and resources for individuals, families and communities in eastern Maricopa and Pinal counties who are affected by domestic or sexual violence.
CAAFA’s mission is to empower individuals, families and communities to be free from abuse through collaboration, prevention, awareness and support. The organization provides a 16-bed emergency shelter, support groups, legal advocacy, case management, sexual assault victim advocacy, nutritional support and community outreach services.
For information, call Ms. Minisee or Ms. Poyer at 480-982-0205.
Follow CAAFA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/caafaaz or Twitter at www.twitter.com/caafa_az.