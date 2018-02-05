District 16 Democrats to meet Feb. 12 in Mesa
The Arizona Legislative District 16 Democrats will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at 2430 S. Ellsworth Road in Mesa.
“We invite you to attend and hear from your local LD House candidates as well as learn more about our plan to turn Arizona blue in 2018 and 2020,” Braden Biggs, LD16 first vice chair, said in a press release.
For more information on the organization, go to https://www.facebook.com/AZLD16DEMS/.
