East Valley Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast to highlight service, collaboration

The 2018 Annual East Valley Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast is an annual gathering of East Valley mayors along with leaders of faith, local government, businesses and nonprofits working in partnership on human service needs in their community.
The event will be held 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, at the aviation hangar building at Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s Williams Campus, 5733 S. Sossaman Road in Mesa.
Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end promptly at 9 a.m., according to the event website: evmpb.org.
This is the seventh year for the event. It will be hosted by Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney.
This year’s theme is “Serving One Another.”
Discussions at the breakfast will focus on:
- Military families and first responders
- Nonprofits and their volunteers
- Foster families
- Youth programs/services
Participating cities and towns include Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Tempe.
The breakfast is open to the public. The program starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Space is limited.
Individual tickets are $40 and available for purchase at evmpb.org.
Tables of 10 also are available for $750. Event sponsorships are available for $1,500.