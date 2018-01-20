East Valley Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast has unique new location

The 2018 Annual East Valley Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast will be held Wednesday, March 7, at an unusual and unique venue — the Aviation Hangar Building at Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s Williams Campus, 7360 E. Tahoe Ave. in Mesa.
Check-in will begin at 7 a.m, The program will start promptly at 7:30 a.m.
The purpose of the prayer breakfast is to bring community leaders together to discuss how to meet the human services needs of their communities from sectors including government, business, faith and nonprofits.
This year’s will be hosted by Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney.
Its theme — “Serving One Another” — focuses on four areas:
- military families and first responders,
- nonprofits and their volunteers,
- foster families, and
- youth programs/services.
The event will feature leaders from several different faiths who will offer words of inspiration and a prayer over the four areas of focus.
Attendees will have an opportunity to discuss best practices and share resources on ways to support and better serve the four areas of focus within their respective communities.
The breakfast is open to the public. Space is limited.
Individual tickets are $40 and available for purchase at evmpb.org. Tables of 10 are available for $750. Event sponsorships are available for $1,500, according to the event website.
