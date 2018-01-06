Expect delays on Interstate 10 in Pinal County Sunday morning for utility work

Drivers who use Interstate 10 should expect delays Sunday, Jan. 7, for overhead utility line work at Seed Farm Road (milepost 179) in Pinal County.
Intermittent closures of I-10 in both directions are scheduled between 7 a.m. and noon. Closures will last up to 15 minutes each.
ADOT advises drivers to use caution and watch for Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers who are slowing or stopping traffic on I-10 as needed so utility crews can work safely.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.