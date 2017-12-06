Forecast: 72˚F-74˚F range for Dec. 6

Daytime highs will climb a degree or two into the 72˚F-74˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a return to mainly sunny skies across the region along with breezy conditions through most of the day. Daytime highs will climb a degree or two into the 72˚F-74˚F range around the Valley. East/northeast winds will be breezy in the 6-12 mph range with gusts around 20 mph especially across the northern and eastern zones downstream of the higher terrain areas. Sunny and breezy conditions will continue into Thursday. Another shot of cooler air behind a follow-up shortwave will likely knock a degree or two off high temperatures resulting in upper 60s to low 70s for both Thursday and Friday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.