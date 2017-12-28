Forecast: 75˚F-77˚F range for Dec. 28

Afternoon highs will climb into the 75˚F-77˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Afternoon highs will climb into the 75˚F-77˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will continue to remain in the light category with little no gusts above 10mph. Our braggable Arizona winter weather will continue on Friday and into the New Year’s weekend with daily highs remaining in the mid 70s under mainly clear skies through Sunday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.