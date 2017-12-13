Forecast: 76˚F-78˚F range Dec. 13

Daytime highs will step back a degree or two into the 76˚F-78˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Looking at the big picture, a large blocking ridge remains in place across the western U.S. promoting unseasonably warm and dry conditions across most of the desert Southwest. Looking ahead, the ridge will remain in place through the remainder of the work week before possible changes to the upper-level pattern and cooler temperatures for this upcoming weekend. For (Dec. 13) plan on a healthy dosing of sun across region under clear skies. Daytime highs will step back a degree or two into the 76˚F-78˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized gusts around 15 mph. Quiet weather conditions and above-average temperatures will remain the norm to round out the work week. Daily highs will reach the mid-70s both Thursday and Friday under clear and sunny skies,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.