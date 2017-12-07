Forecast – Below-average temperatures Dec. 7

Daytime highs will fall back into the 62˚F-65˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on below-average temperatures and windy conditions throughout the day despite mainly sunny skies. Daytime highs will fall back into the 62˚F-65˚F range around the Valley. North/northeast winds will hover in the 12-20 mph range with gusts as high as 30-35 mph (especially across higher terrain areas) before easing Thursday night. Overnight lows into Friday morning will be quite chilly bottoming out into the upper 30s across the lower deserts. Cooler temperatures will persist on Friday, mid 60s, before a modest warming trend for this upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.