Forecast: Cooling trend continues into Friday

Daytime highs will cool a degree or two into the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Sunny and quiet weather conditions will continue to be the main weather story through the end of the work week before changes to the upper-level pattern this weekend. Looking at the big picture, a large ridge of high pressure will remain centered over California into Friday promoting above-average temperatures across much of the desert Southwest. Looking ahead, the ridge will retrograde west as a disturbance out of the Pacific Northwest digs south into the lower Great Basin. This system will bring increased breezes, high clouds, and a dry cold front to Arizona on Saturday. A colder air mass will then settle into the region behind the front for later Saturday and into Sunday with temperatures falling into the 60s. (Dec. 14) plan on another round clear skies and dry conditions. Daytime highs will cool a degree or two into the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley. North/northeast winds will generally remain in the 5-10 mph with increasing late afternoon/evening gusts in the 15-20 mph range. The cooling trend will continue into Friday before peaking over the weekend as a colder dry disturbance moves across the region,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.