Forecast for Jan. 17: 70˚F-72˚F range

Daytime temperatures will be similar to Jan. 16, reaching the 70˚F-72˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Jan. 17) plan on mostly sunny skies with a few passing high clouds. Daytime temperatures will be similar to (Jan. 16), reaching the 70˚F-72˚F range around the Valley. Breezy east/northeast winds will continue into the afternoon before easing back into the light category after sunset. High pressure will quickly build back across the region for Thursday and into Friday. High temperatures will rebound back into the mid-70s around the Valley under mainly sunny skies to go along with quiet weather conditions. Warmer weather won’t last long though as our next system will bring a sharp drop in temperatures this upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.