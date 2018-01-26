Forecast for Jan. 26: 68˚F-70˚F range

Daytime highs will take a step back into the 68˚F-70˚F range around the Valley with mostly sunny skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast.
See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“A weak cold front will move across the area early Friday morning lending to milder temperatures. Daytime highs will take a step back into the 68˚F-70˚F range around the Valley (with) mostly sunny skies. West/southwest winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized gusts around 15 mph into the evening hours. Looking ahead, high pressure will quickly redevelop across the region over the weekend lending to a rapid warming trend, generally sunny skies and dry conditions. Daily highs will rebound into the mid 70s on Saturday before peaking into the low 80s for Sunday and Monday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.