Forecast: Upper 60s Dec. 23; 70s Dec. 24 and Christmas Day

Saturday’s high is expected to be in the upper 60s and the 70°F mark will appear on Sunday, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Overall temperatures will gradually warm over the long weekend, courtesy of the building high pressure associated with the incoming ridge. Saturday’s high is expected to be in the upper 60s and the 70°F mark will appear on Sunday. Weekend lows will hover in the mid 40s for most Valley locations. Conditions this weekend will remain primarily clear, with the exception of some high clouds passing over the Valley late Saturday afternoon and evening. The warmest of temperatures during the long ‘weekend’ will arrive Monday, Christmas Day, and are expected to reach the low 70s. Have a happy and safe holiday,” Waters and Agahi of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.