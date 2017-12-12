Forecast: Warm and dry this week

Daytime highs will warm a degree or two into the 76˚F-78˚F range around the Valley., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Above average temperatures and quiet weather conditions will be the norm this week. Looking at the big picture, a large ridge of high pressure remains in place across the western U.S. with a weak cut-off low pressure area further south across Baja, Mexico. The ridge will remain fixed through at least the middle of the work weak helping to promote temperatures 10-12˚F above the seasonable normal of 66˚F. That disturbance to our south will help facilitate increased high clouds today before becoming mainly irrelevant as it slides further south into tomorrow. Long story short, plan on picture perfect weather across the region this week. For (Dec. 12) plan on a return to mostly sunny skies across the region. Daytime highs will warm a degree or two into the 76˚F-78˚F range around the Valley. East/northeast winds will breezy (8-16 mph range) in the morning hours especially across our eastern zones before easing back into the light category into the afternoon/evening. Heading into mid-week, plan on little change in the forecast with sunny skies and dry conditions. Daily highs will remain in the middle to upper 70s with overnight lows in the low 50s to upper 40s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.