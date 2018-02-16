Goodman encourages San Tan Valley residents to attend hearings on Johnson Utilities

Saying it is time for San Tan Valley residents to “address the movers and shakers at the state level,” Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman has released a statement in which he encouraged constituents to attend public hearings regarding Johnson Utilities.
“I have heard your complaints and there is only so much the county can do to address them,” Supervisor Goodman said in a press release. “We will be hosting the officials who can actually take further and meaningful action. We need you to come out and make a difference for our community.”
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality along with the Arizona Corporation Commission will host six public hearings over two days to listen to testimony from residents who are served by Johnson Utilities.
The multiple meetings will offer opportunities for residents to attend and address any concerns they may have regarding Johnson Utilities.
- Tuesday, Feb. 20; Supervisor Goodman San Tan County Office, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Boulevard, San Tan Valley, 85142; 520-866-8080. Hearing times: 8-10 a.m., noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 21; Central Arizona College San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road, San Tan Valley, 85143. Hearing times: 8-10 a.m., noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
These meetings will become part of public record.
“We need to have our voice heard,” Supervisor Goodman said in the release. “I strongly encourage everyone in the community to show up. We need every voice to speak up in order to make the changes necessary to improve the quality of service residents are receiving.”