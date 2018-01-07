Loop 101 South ramps to Loop 202 closed at night starting Monday

Drivers in Tempe area can use local streets to make freeway connections
The ramps connecting southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe will be closed for four nights starting Monday, Jan. 8, for freeway lighting maintenance.
The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers use local streets as detour routes while the following freeway-to-freeway ramp closures are in place:
•Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramps to east- and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Jan. 8-12) for maintenance of freeway lights. DETOUR: Consider exiting southbound Loop 101 at Rio Salado Parkway and traveling to Dobson Road (to reach eastbound Loop 202) or McClintock Drive (to reach westbound Loop 202).
