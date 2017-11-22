Possible record temperatures Thanksgiving Day

Daytime highs will see a marked jump into the 87˚F-89˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a return to mostly sunny skies across the region. Daytime highs will see a marked jump into the 87˚F-89˚F range around the Valley with perhaps a few Valley locations topping out at 90˚F. East/northeast morning winds will be breezy in the 6-14 mph range before easing into the afternoon hours. Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, the main weather story will be possible record temperatures. Highs are again forecast to top out at or just below the 90˚F mark, which would make for the warmest Thanksgiving on record in Phoenix,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.