Ramp closures scheduled on Loop 101 Dec. 3 for annual charity run in Scottsdale

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following ramp closures on the Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) this Sunday while an estimated 10,000 athletes participate in a 15K and 5K charity run in Scottsdale:
- The north- and southbound on- and off-ramps at Via de Ventura Drive and Loop 101 will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 3.
- Drivers can use Indian Bend Road/Talking Stick Way or Pima Road/90th Street as alternate routes.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.