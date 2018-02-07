Arizona’s number of registered voters drops to 3.63 million in January

The number of registered voters in Arizona has decreased by 31,225 to 3.6 million active voters, according to totals from January and released by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.
Of the state’s 3,634,091 voters, 1,262,989 are Republicans, 1,096,747 are Democrats and 1,235,863 have not designated an officially recognized party preference.
Libertarians and members of the Green party make up a little less than 1 percent of the state’s total registration with 31,554 and 6,938 registered voters, respectively, according to the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.azsos.gov/elections/voter-registration-historical-election-data.
“We frequently see a slight decrease in registration when our counties scrub voter rolls,” said Secretary of State Michele Reagan in a press release. “List maintenance during these periods can often outpace registration, and this report indicates as much as we experienced increases in most of the state’s fifteen counties. As the state gears up for a busy election cycle this year, I’m confident our registration totals will continue their upward trend see a significant increase.”
A complete report compiled by county, congressional district and legislative district is available on http://go.azsos.gov/dwrg or by calling 1-877-THE-VOTE.
The deadlines to register to vote in this year’s upcoming elections is April 16 for the May 15 consolidated election, July 30 for the Aug. 28 primary election, and Oct. 9 for the Nov. 6 general election.
People can register to vote or update their voter registration online at servicearizona.com. For more information or other registration options, visit the website or call the Elections Division of the Office of the Secretary of State at 602-542-8683.