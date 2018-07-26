Salt River Project delivered a record amount of energy to its Phoenix-area retail customers from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 as it delivered an estimated retail peak demand of 7,252 megawatts.

That peak topped SRP’s previous system peak of 7,219 megawatts, which happened June 20, 2017. One megawatt is enough energy to power about 225 average homes, according to a press release.

Strong customer demand is the result of several factors, including a series of extreme daytime temperatures, higher overnight temperatures and an increase in the number of SRP electric customers. The high temperature recorded Tuesday, July 24 was 116.

SRP, which serves more than 1 million customers in the Valley, has met the increased demand thanks to a robust electrical grid maintained year-round to provide reliable service, a release states.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.