‘Science Before Saturday: Game On’ is Friday Jan. 12 at Arizona Museum of Natural History

Let the science and math games begin. Join the Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa, for Science Before Saturday: Game On, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

Experience science and math like never before through video and board games, according to a press release.

Whether you prefer high-tech games or traditional board games, this event is for you. Demo virtual-reality games with Arizona Gamer’s Lounge, try tabletop gaming stations, make a board game, get started with coding and lots more.

Science Before Saturday: Game On is $9 for adults, $5 for children and members are free. This family friendly event is suitable for gamers of all ages.

For more information, visit www.azmnh.org.

