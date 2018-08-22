State balladeer Dolan Ellis to host concert in Hereford

Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s official state balladeer for more than 50 years, is offering a concert Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2 based around the theme “Arizona … Lens, Lyrics and Lore.”

The concert will be in Hereford in the Arizona Folklore Preserve just south of Sierra Vista in southern Arizona. Doors open at 1 p.m., with performances starting at 2 p.m. It is $15 for adults and $6 for children 17 and under. For reservations, call 520-378-6165, or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com.

Over those 50 years, Mr. Ellis has traveled throughout the state, taken thousands of professional photos, talked to hundreds of people who’ve made this state what it is and told their stories in hundreds of songs, according to a press release.

His music, personal stories, and photography reflect the pure soul of Arizona as nothing else can, a release states.

This multimedia event is aimed at both longtime Arizona residents and newcomers.His photos illustrate his songs, and Mr. Ellis’s narration adds to the total experience.

A collaborative effort between Mr. Ellis and Arizona historian Sam Lowe called “Lens, Lyrics and Lore” is available at the AFP bookstore. The book includes a CD of Dolan singing the twelve ballads featured in the book.

To get to the AFP, drivers can go six miles south of Sierra Vista on Highway 92 to Ramsey Canyon Road, turn west on the road and drive for 3.3 miles into the canyon. The sign for the preserve will be on the left.

