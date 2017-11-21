Tipsy Tow returns to the Valley for Thanksgiving Eve

AAA wants Arizonans to start the holidays safely. The safety advocate is urging motorists to plan for a safe ride home before heading out to celebrate this season, according to a press released.
“The night before Thanksgiving is a widely celebrated night at bars and restaurants,” said Michelle Donati, spokesperson for AAA Arizona, in the release. “If you are planning to partake in drinking this Thanksgiving Eve, be sure you have a plan to get home safe. If that plan falls through, give AAA a call and we’ll get you home safely.”
AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will run through 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23.
Drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should:
- Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. Nov. 22 and 6 a.m. Nov. 23.
- State that they need a “Tipsy Tow.”
- Provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.
Tipsy Tow provides a free 10-mile tow and ride home.
For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.
As the leader in driver safety, AAA challenges drivers to pledge to drive drug- and alcohol-free.
Since its start in 2009, AAA Arizona’s Tipsy Tow has kept thousands of impaired drivers off Arizona roadways, according to the release.
There were more than 24,500 DUI arrests in Arizona in 2015, according to the Governor’s Office for Highway Safety.
AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a motorist more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.
Tipsy Tow is one of the many ways AAA gives back to its communities. For more information on AAA’s Tipsy Tow, visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.
AAA responds to more than 550,000 calls for roadside assistance in Arizona every year. AAA Arizona provides automotive, insurance and travel services to more than 900,000 Arizonans.
The club also provides discounts, financial services, driver training resources and is a leading advocate for the motoring and traveling public.
For more information, visit AAA.com.