Tonto National Forest Christmas tree permits almost gone

The Tonto National Forest has almost sold out of Christmas tree permits.
The Cave Creek Ranger District, located at 40202 N. Cave Creek Road, 480-595-3300, and the Tonto Supervisor’s Office, at 2324 E. McDowell Road, 602-225-5200, are the only offices with permits available, according to a press release issued Dec. 15.
Before heading over to one of these offices, call to make sure permits are still available, as neither office have large quantities of permits left.
Both the Mesa and Payson ranger district offices have sold out.
The Tonto National Forest would like to remind permit holders still heading up to cut their own tree to be prepared for sudden weather changes and colder conditions:
- Always let friends or relatives know where you are going and when you intend to return.
- Be prepared for potential bad weather, including muddy or snow covered roads.
- At a minimum, take the following suggested items: tire chains, shovel, first aid kit, matches or flares, tow chain, warm clothing, extra food and water, flashlight, blankets, and a full tank of gas.
A few safety tips to ensure a fun family outing doesn’t become miserable and even dangerous with a quick change of weather for the unprepared.
As the fifth largest forest in the United States , the Tonto National Forest is one of the most-visited “urban” forests in the U.S. (approximately 5.8 million visitors annually).
Its boundaries are Phoenix to the south, the Mogollon Rim to the north and the San Carlos and Fort Apache Indian reservations to the east.