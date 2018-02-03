Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) restricted Saturday night west of Power Road in Mesa

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions late Saturday night as crews remove a temporary concrete barrier on Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) between Power and Higley roads in Mesa, according to a press release.
Westbound Loop 202 will be narrowed to one lane between Power and Higley roads from 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, to 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and watch for construction crews and equipment in the area.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.