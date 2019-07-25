$13,000 in Chromebooks, iPads donated to Queen Creek Elementary School

A check for $13,000 for 32 Chromebooks, iPads and carts has been donated to Queen Creek Elementary School, 23636 S. 204th St., by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.

The donation was accepted in a vote of a consent agenda at the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board’s July 9 meeting.

The entire school will benefit from the technology donation, according to a QCUSD gifts receipt document.

The Governing Board at the same meeting accepted an additional donation of $517.50 from the Queen Creek Elementary PTO to the school to be used for reward field trip transportation.

The Queen Creek Elementary PTO provides support and leadership for the school and its students. PTO events and fundraisers provide resources such as class equipment and supplies, office equipment and appliances, according to qces.qcusd.org/PTO.

