2-night science camp field trips to Prescott OK’d for sixth-grade students

Sixth-grade students from Newell Barney and Queen Creek middle schools will be attending three-day, two-night science camps at Chapel Rock in Prescott.

The trips were approved in a consent agenda at the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board’s July 9 meeting.

The cost is $175 per participant for Newell Barney Middle School students, which includes a sling backpack, transportation, lodging and meals. The students may earn the trip by participating in a cookie-dough fundraiser. The class will be split in two, with the first group attending Oct. 21-23 and the second group Oct. 23-35, according to the meeting’s agenda.

During the science camp, learning is focused on basic team building including communication, compromise, respect, planning and goal setting. Various educational activities will expose students to inferencing skills, understanding food webs and animal structures, the agenda states.

The cost is also $175 for the Nov. 20-22 field trip for Queen Creek Middle School students, which pays for registration, transportation, lodging and meals, teacher/sponsor Beverly Nichols wrote in a student field trips form. The ratio of chaperons to students is to be no more than 1:10 for the Chapel Rock Science Camp, 1131 Country Club Drive in Prescott, she said.

