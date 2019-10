Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa. (gpa.qcusd.org)

The Gateway Polytechnic Academy Parent Teacher Organization has donated $21,134.58 for shade structures at the school.

The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board approved the item in a Sept. 3 vote on a consent agenda.

The shades are to be installed at the front of the school, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa, according to a receipt of donation gifts, advertisements and contributions form.

