From left are Jon Morris, Jim Skiotes and Dr. Mark Duplissis. (Submitted photo)

The Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek — along with Walgreens Centralized Services in Chandler — donated more than 350 backpacks loaded with school supplies to students in J.O. Combs Unified School District.

Accepting the backpacks for the students was Dr. Mark Duplissis.

The backpacks were presented by Jon Morris, an executive from Walgreens and current Kiwanis of Queen Creek President; and Jim Skiotes, board member of the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek.

