38 students earn Queen Creek council recognition

The Queen Creek Town Council honored 38 students Wednesday, May 2, at the Star Students ceremony.
The event recognized elementary school students who go above and beyond, obey rules and demonstrate good citizenship. Teachers at participating schools nominated students to be recognized during the ceremony.
The Town Council recognized the following students:
American Leadership Academy – Queen Creek Elementary: Luke Hamilton, Tanner Nielson, Jemma Pattison and Blake Williamson.
American Leadership Academy – Signal Butte Campus: Addyson Bradford, Lucy Munton, Cooper Nichols and Preston Wilkes.
Auxier Elementary School: Edward Ibanez, Reghan Little, Trinity Lujan and Taylor Shenefield.
Benjamin Franklin Charter School – Crismon Campus: Maddox Draper, Peyton Smith, Saydie Timmons and Boston Walker.
Benjamin Franklin Charter School – Power Campus: Heidi Dunyon, Anna Earl, Lauren Goodwin and Samuel Kelley.
Desert Mountain Elementary School: Maddox Petersen.
Frances Brandon Pickett Elementary School: Everette Clapper, Emery Kolb, Zoe Villalobos and Alexander Vizcarra.
Gateway Polytechnic Academy: Will Barrington, Dayton Bond, Logan McReynolds, Brandon Satuloff and Kaylee Sherman.
Jack Barnes Elementary School: Jada Glenn, Greyson Godwin, Eva Lopez and Paisley Williamson.
Queen Creek Elementary School: Andrew Alaniz, Braxton Brewer, Tivian Nguyen, and Quinn Shepherd.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.