6 Central Arizona College students earn scholarships

This fall, Central Arizona College English faculty members provided scholarships to six students, totaling $2,024. The faculty offered two types of scholarships: completion and book.

Nery Rojas-Leo, an administration of justice major who is attending the Maricopa Campus, received the completion scholarship to assist in completing nine remaining credits needed to graduate, according to a release.

Five book scholarships were awarded to help students purchase books and supplies at CAC’s bookstores. Each book scholarship was $250. Students who received the book scholarships include:

Aidan Altamirano, Associate of Arts, Casa Grande Center

Jessica Cadena, Nursing, Maricopa Campus

Natalie Castillo, Nursing, Maricopa Campus

Nathaniel Tucker, Associate of Business, San Tan Campus

Rosario Ochoa Moreno, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Signal Peak Campus

The completion scholarship was designed to assist CAC students who are close to completing a degree or certificate and in need of tuition assistance, according to the release. To apply, students had to submit a 500-plus-word essay explaining why the funds were needed for completion, maintain a minimum of a 2.5 cumulative GPA, and have between 3 and 18 credits remaining to complete their degree or certificate.

The Book Scholarship requirements were slightly different. Students had to submit a 250-300 word essay on how CAC has helped them, as a student, achieve their educational goals. Students had to be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours for the spring semester, achieve a grade of B or better in ENG 101 and have selected a program of study or major.

Karen Hindhede, Professor of English and Literary Art & Languages Division Chair explained, “The English faculty began offering these scholarships last spring to help students successfully complete their chosen certificate or degree. Our department is pleased we have been able to assist more than 30 students over the past year. The money can make such a difference in students being able to complete their educational goals. These students have worked hard and we are so proud of each of them.”

