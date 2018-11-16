7 honored at J.O. Combs district student of the month recognition

J.O. Combs Unified School District partners with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program that recognizes one student every month from each of its schools.

For November, students recognized were:

Jordan Litton, Combs High School, 11th grade.

Decker Andersen, Combs Middle School, eighth grade.

Madeleine Chapman, Combs Traditional Academy, fourth grade.

Alina Linderman, Ellsworth Elementary, third grade.

Logan Heck, Harmon Elementary, fourth grade.

Kendall Bearup, Ranch Elementary, second grade.

Eva Fuller, Simonton Elementary, second grade.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness, according to a release.

In November the students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of citizenship.

Sharon Lind, chief executive officer at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate of special recognition. A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the governing board and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

The presentation takes place each month at the regular governing board meeting.

