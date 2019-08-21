Aaron Wengert of Queen Creek receives University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree

Aaron Wengert of Queen Creek was among 721 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during the summer commencement ceremony Aug. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

He received a master of business administration from the Office of Graduate Studies, according to a release.

The August graduates are from 35 countries, 38 states and more than 85 Nebraska communities.

Chancellor Ronnie Green presided over the ceremony, in which undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded.Susan Fritz, interim president of the University of Nebraska, delivered the commencement address, according to the release.

