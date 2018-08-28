Academic Parent Teacher Team Nights Aug. 29-30 at Ranch Elementary

The Ranch Elementary School community in San Tan Valley is gearing up for its annual Academic Parent Teacher Team meetings.

At the start of each school year, teachers and parents use this event as an opportunity to collaborate together and set goals for the school-year ahead. The parent-teacher team works together to create academic and social goals for each student both in the classroom and at home.

During the first few weeks of the school year, students have been assessed in all subjects. At this meeting, parents will be able to review the detailed results with the teacher. Using this data, the team will customize an action plan to achieve the ultimate goal of increased student achievement.

Students of all ages are also encouraged to participate in the creation of goals and to track their progress as the year progresses.

Students create reading, math, and social goals and track them in their data binders. Students learn to track data by creating bar charts, pie graphs and tables to watch their progress with each subsequent assessment.

The third- through sixth-grade teachers will hold their meetings 6-7 p.m. Aug. 29. On Aug. 30, all preschool through second-grade teachers will meet with parents 5-7 p.m.

All APTT meetings will be held in each teacher’s classrooms. Free childcare will be available for parents. Teachers are looking forward to partnering with parents to optimize student learning.

Editor’s note: Renee Braun is a teacher in the J.O. Combs Unified School District.