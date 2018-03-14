Adult education group honors Queen Creek school district

The state’s adult literacy association has named the Queen Creek Unified School District and one of its adult education program ambassadors as 2018 Arizona Association for Lifelong Learning award winners.
The district is the AALL 2018 Champion of the Year. The award is given to the person or entity outside of adult education that has championed adult learners and adult programs in Arizona.
“Queen Creek Unified was chosen because of its long commitment to adult education in large and small ways,” a release stated in announcing the award.
“The QCUSD governing board and administration have always made certain the program had a home in QCUSD, even in challenging times. Board members and administrators continue to support the program and students in a myriad of ways, including consistently attending events and visiting classes.”
For the second year in a row, one of the program’s student ambassadors has been selected as the 2018 AALL Student of the Year. Maria Alvidrez, who has represented Arizona adult education students in Washington, D.C., is being recognized as the Arizona student “who has demonstrated leadership and has contributed to the field of lifelong learning,” the release stated.
Both the district and Ms. Alvidrez will be recognized Tuesday, March 27, at a luncheon sponsored by AALL and the Mountain Plains Adult Education Association at the Phoenix Sheraton.
The luncheon coincides with the 15,000-member 2018 Coalition on Adult Basic Education National Conference co-sponsored by AALL. It is anticipated 2,000 adult educators and administrators will attend the conference.
