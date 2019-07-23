ALA Ironwood hires former all-American volleyball player as head coach

Jasmine Hanna

American Leadership Academy Ironwood High School hired Queen Creek native Jasmine Hanna as its girls varsity volleyball coach.

Ms. Hanna, a former Division I college volleyball player for Colorado State University, looks to bring a competitive spirit and atmosphere to the 2019 season. It is the Warriors’ second year in the 3A Division of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, according to a release.

Jasmine Hanna in action. (Submitted photo)

“I’m both honored and excited to be named the head coach at ALA Ironwood,” Ms. Hanna said in the release. “I intend to build a competitive, championship-level volleyball program for years to come.”

Ms. Hanna graduated from Queen Creek High School in 2014. During her tenure at Queen Creek High School, she was an Under Armor All-American and holds the all time points and kills records.

Ms. Hanna played club volleyball for Spiral Volleyball and received a Division I college scholarship to perennial top 25, Colorado State University. At CSU, she was a four-year starter from 2014-17. She was an all-conference, all-region and All-American volleyball player. In her senior season at CSU, she set the all-time kills record with more than 1,200 kills, according to the release.

As a graduate transfer, Ms. Hanna also played a season of beach volleyball at Grand Canyon University and is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

“Coach Hanna brings with her a lot of experience at a very high level,” Buddy Allen, ALA district athletic director, said in the release. “The experience of playing for high level coaches has taught her a lot about leading a program, and we are excited for her leadership to carry over to the students at ALA Ironwood.”

Ms. Hanna’s coaching experience includes coaching USA volleyball for NORCO Volleyball Club 16’s in Colorado. Her team advanced to nationals and five of Ms. Hanna’s former players at NORCO have earned Division I college scholarships, according to the release.

Coach Hanna has a simple coaching philosophy.

“I believe that the desire to win, the commitment to win, and the work ethic to win will ensure players and the team reach their stated goals,” she said in the release. “ I believe the most important skills in volleyball are grittiness and a competitive spirit.”

