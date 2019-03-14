ALA Queen Creek to put on ‘Newsies’ production

American Leadership Academy Queen Creek High School’s production of “Newsies” will play at ALAQCHS Covey Auditorium, 23908 S. Hawes Road, from March 26-30.

The musical features a score from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book from four-time Tony Award® winner Harvey Fierstein, according to a press release.

Newsies’s longevity and reach has been driven from the beginning by its fan base. Beginning as a pilot regional production, Newsies was called to New York by critical acclaim. ALA Queen Creek will be the first high school in the east Valley to perform the hit musical.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Newsies is the tale of Jack Kelly — a newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged “newsies,” who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets.

But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what’s right, a release states.

Newsies is inspired by the real-life ‘Newsboy Strike of 1899,’ when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsies on a two-week-long action against Mr. Pulitzer, Mr. Hearst and other powerful newspaper publishers.

The stage version introduces eight brand-new songs by the original team of Menken and Feldman, including a song written specifically for the national tour called “Letter from the Refuge” while keeping many of the beloved songs from the film, including “Carrying the Banner,” ”Seize the Day,”“King of New York” and “Santa Fe.”

Since the film’s 1992 theatrical release and subsequent DVD releases, Newsies has grown into a cult phenomenon, and for years was the single most requested title of all the Disney musical films not yet adapted for the stage. (The film featured a screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.

