ALA students in Queen Creek, Gilbert collect 4,200 cans of food for House of Refuge

While the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, it was local nonprofit the House of Refuge who came away a SOUper winner.
American Leadership Academy Queen Creek High School Patriots and Gilbert North High School Eagles together collected more than 4,200 cans of food for House of Refuge.
The Mesa-based nonprofit provides transitional housing and other employment services to residents and families who are in need.
The ALA Patriots vs. Eagles SOUPer Bowl Challenge was inspired by both schools as a way to give back to their community in a fun way leading up to the big NFL showdown on Feb. 4 between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Students and staff from both ALA Queen Creek and Gilbert North delivered a truck full of canned goods to the House of Refuge donation center on Feb. 7.
“We would just like to thank American Leadership Academy,” said Nancy Marion, executive director House of Refuge. “You are truly outstanding, and we are so grateful to be part of a community that stops, looks our families square in the eye and extend hands of kindness. Knowing they are part of a community that truly cares about them is often what drives these families forward to achieve their goals and achieve sustainability.”
The directors of ALA’s Queen Creek and Gilbert North high schools helped to kick off the challenge with a fun video inviting ALA students and families to donate cans.
“Service is one of ALA’s core values,” said Chris Moss, director of ALA Queen Creek, 23908 S. Hawes Road. “It was great to see our students get excited about our SOUPer Bowl Challenge and we are glad we could help the House of Refuge fulfill their mission of serving others in our community.”
Students at each campus had one week to bring in as many soup or canned food items as possible. Each day they tracked the progress and saw the number of cans pile up and even double and triple in count toward the end.
“Students and staff from our two ALA campuses really rallied together at the end of the challenge to collect over 4,200 cans of soup,” said Erik Huso, director of ALA Gilbert North, 1070 S. Higley Road. “I am happy that our ALA family was able to highlight all the positive work the House of Refuge does and help donate so much food to needy families.”
