ALA students rise to the occasion in and out of the classroom

American Leadership Academy officials at Signal Butte and Queen Creek elementary schools are proud of their academic ratings, but they say they also take pride in teaching students the meaning of excellence in and out of the classroom.

That part of the educational process includes RAISE values.

RAISE (Respect, Accountability, Integrity, Service and Excellence) are values that are incorporated in everything ALA does, according to a release.

Each month focuses on a different value, and December is about excellence.

“From weekly lessons where these values are taught to little everyday actions by students and staff, it is evident that the RAISE values help shape ALA students into excellent leaders that will make a difference,” the release stated.

In December, classes worked on being excellent listeners, line walkers and excellent learners, trying their best, working hard, staying on task and helping those around them.

Classrooms at ALA Signal Butte also have focused on how to prevent bullying and create a safe learning environment for all students.

“You can never be too young to strive for excellence. At ALA, teaching excellence starts in kindergarten,” the release stated.

And it is not just students who are showing excellence but teachers as well, according to ALA officials.

For example, a student at the ALA Signal Butte elementary campus had not been doing well in math. One of the Signal Butte teachers had worked with him all semester and his last test he earned an “A.” The teacher took the student during his recess to the front office to talk to administration about his accomplishment.

“It was wonderful to see the teacher recognize excellence in action, and I loved congratulating the student on such a job well done,” stated Devin Miller, ALA Signal Butte director.

Students at ALA elementary campuses who demonstrate excellence or any RAISE value in action receive an ALA RAISE card, which recognizes a student for going above and beyond the normal expectations.

Anyone on staff can pass them out: teachers, front office staff or lunch monitors.

“The RAISE values are evident in the students’ actions inside and outside the classroom, and sometimes it is the small things that make the biggest difference in a child’s life,” the release stated.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.