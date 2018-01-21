Allen, Rogers win QCUSD spelling bee, advance to regional event

Can you spell “G-I-R-L P-O-W-E-R”?
The top three spellers in the Queen Creek Unified School District spelling bee were girls.
Rachel Allen, an eighth-grade student from Queen Creek Middle School took first place. Harley Rogers, an eighth-grader from Newell Barney Middle School, took second, while Lucy Hemmert, a sixth-grade student from Queen Creek Middle School, took third.
The school district’s annual spelling bee took place Jan. 18 at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
Participating schools each sent a first-, second- and third-place winner to the district bee. The top two from the district bee — in this case, Rachel and Harley — will advance to the regional bee for Region 6, which the school district will host Thursday, Feb. 15.
The regional bee will start at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at the performing arts center. It will include top spellers from Region 6 schools districts, which are Queen Creek, Chandler, Gilbert and Higley, QCUSD spokeswoman Stephanie Ingersoll said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Additionally, any home schools or charter schools that have Queen Creek, Higley, Chandler or Gilbert addresses will have spellers in the Regional Spelling Bee for Region 6, Ms. Ingersoll explained.
The public is invited to attend.
For more information, visit qcusd.org.