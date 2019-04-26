American Leadership Academy Queen Creek opens new athlete field house

A grand opening celebration for the American Leadership Academy Queen Creek Field House is Thursday, May 2.

Doors at the high school field house open to the public at 6 p.m. at 23908 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek. A VIP reception begins at 4 p.m.

“The public is welcomed to come tour the brand new, 34,000-square-foot field house equipped with a state-of-the-art weight room, film-study room and multiple basketball and volleyball courts with seating for over 1,400,” according to a release.

Events planned at the 6-8 p.m. grand opening of the field house May 2 are:

6:20-6:25 p.m., ALA Theatre boys carrying the banner.

6:30-6:55 p.m., basketball free-throw shooting competition.

6:55-7 p.m., ALA Synergy Dance Co. hip hop performance.

7:05-7:15 p.m., basketball three-point shooting competition.

7:20-7:25 p.m., ALA Elite Ballroom Dance Team performance.

7:40-7:45 p.m., ALA state champion pom team performance.

7:50-7:55 p.m., ribbon-cutting ceremony on the Patriot Student Section.

