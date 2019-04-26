American Leadership Academy Queen Creek opens new athlete field house

The American Leadership Academy Queen Creek Field House at 23908 S. Hawes Road. (Submitted photo)

A grand opening celebration for the American Leadership Academy Queen Creek Field House is Thursday, May 2.

Basketball and volleyball players at American Leadership Academy Queen Creek. (Submitted photo)

Doors at the high school field house open to the public at 6 p.m. at 23908 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek. A VIP reception begins at 4 p.m.

“The public is welcomed to come tour the brand new, 34,000-square-foot field house equipped with a state-of-the-art weight room, film-study room and multiple basketball and volleyball courts with seating for over 1,400,” according to a release.

Events planned at the 6-8 p.m. grand opening of the field house May 2 are:

  • 6:20-6:25 p.m., ALA Theatre boys carrying the banner.
  • 6:30-6:55 p.m., basketball free-throw shooting competition.
  • 6:55-7 p.m., ALA Synergy Dance Co. hip hop performance.
  • 7:05-7:15 p.m., basketball three-point shooting competition.
  • 7:20-7:25 p.m., ALA Elite Ballroom Dance Team performance.
  • 7:40-7:45 p.m., ALA state champion pom team performance.
  • 7:50-7:55 p.m., ribbon-cutting ceremony on the Patriot Student Section.

