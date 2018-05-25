American Leadership Academy seniors to Air Force Academy

Two seniors are launching their careers as future leaders transitioning from American Leadership Academy to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

ALA Queen Creek High School senior Brennan Thompson and ALA Gilbert North High School senior Jacob Fuller have both been accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy and will start at the colleges next fall, a press release states.

Mr. Thompson and Mr. Fuller, both student body presidents at their respective campuses, are among a small number of students who are accepted into the Air Force Academy every year, a release states.

Data from the Class of 2017 shows that out of the over 9,700 students that applied to the Academy, only 12 percent were admitted. A competitive applicant also has an average SAT score of 642 for verbal and 669 for math or a score of 30 or more for ACT English, reading and math.

“We are extremely proud of Jacob and Brennan,” Brent McArthur, CEO of American Leadership Academy, said in a prepared statement.

“They are ALA’s ‘first-ever’ appointments to the US Air Force Academy. These ALA leaders now belong to a unique group of young men and women who will be future officers and leaders in the U.S. Air Force working every day to protect American values and the freedoms we enjoy.”

Mr. Thompson displayed his leadership skills as the student body president, vice president of National Honors Society and president and founder of the Literature Club.

He also ran track and cross country during his time at ALA Queen Creek. Thompson is graduating with an Academic Achievement Award and an Honors Diploma.

“ALA has made an impact on my life by putting me on track to where I am today just because of the sheer quantity of opportunities I was able to find (at ALA),” Mr. Thompson said in a prepared statement.

Being able to participate in sports, as well as run for different positions on campus, enabled him to excel as a student and a leader, a release states.

Chris Moss, the director of ALA Queen Creek High School, said Mr. Thompson is a great example of a student who is setting off to live the ALA vision to “Learn. Lead. Change the World.”

“What he will experience after school [at the Air Force Academy] is what we hope to teach students while they are in school,” Mr. Moss said.

Mr. Fuller, who is graduating in the inaugural senior class at ALA Gilbert North High School, spent time leading his school as the student body president and the Captain of the Varsity Basketball team. He was also a member of the CAA State championship boys volleyball team.

Mr. Fuller is ranked top of his class with an unweighted GPA, and also received the Leadership Award in basketball, as well as ALA Gilbert North’s Soar Award which recognizes great leadership and academics.

He said he wants to go through undergraduate pilot training to become a pilot in the Air Force with the long-term goal of going to the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School.

“American Leadership Academy played an integral role in my appointment into the United States Air Force Academy, but more than that I grew individually, and feel more prepared for life and that I can make a difference in the world,” Mr. Fuller said.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.