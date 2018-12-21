Arizona Department of Education launches website detailing school performance

The Arizona Department of Education launched the state’s School Report Cards website, an education resource created to assist the public learn more about schools throughout the state.

The website — launched Wednesday, Dec. 19 — serves as an accountability platform, lists the A-F letter grades for schools, provides all federal and state reports and catalogs other individualized school details in one convenient location, according to a press release.

“I am very proud of both our Accountability and IT departments for developing another wonderful tool that helps parents find the best education for their children,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas said in a prepared statement.

“I am thrilled that parents will have all of this information at their fingertips, allowing them to make the most informed decision about schools for their children. As a vocal proponent of school choice, as well as someone who does not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to education, this gives parents the ability to see what opportunities are available for their child’s specific needs.”

Stakeholder groups from around the state all weighed in on how to best develop the new website, a release states. Parents, teachers, administrators and policymakers throughout Arizona participated in ADE focus groups over the past year.

Since this is just the first version of the new website, a section for Early Childhood and preschool will be forthcoming, as will a school “highlights” section.

The “highlights” section will provide schools with the opportunity to distinguish themselves from one another by promoting exceptional features and attributes unique to their specific school or district.

In addition, the School Report Cards website also fulfills the federal requirement of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) to “include a clear and concise description of the State accountability system.”

Sixteen basic requirements for the report card have now been met before the first of the year deadline for ESSA compliance.

