Arizona education department gives As and Bs grades for Queen Creek schools

The Arizona Department of Education has notified Queen Creek Unified School District that its schools received A and B grades for academic growth; proficiency on English language arts, math and science; and other measurements.

Erika Copeland, executive director of K-12 educational services, and Robin Bayles, curriculum specialist, provided a PowerPoint presentation at the Oct. 16 study session of the QCUSD Governing Board on a letter grades A-F overview.

QCUSD schools grades are:

Desert Mountain Elementary School, 22301 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek, A.

Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop Road in Queen Creek, A.

Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa, B.

Jack Barnes Elementary School, 20750 S. 214th St. in Queen Creek, A.

Queen Creek Elementary School, 23636 S. 204th St. in Queen Creek, A.

Newell Barney Middle School, 24937 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek, A.

Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek, B.

Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek, A.

Arizona Revised Statutes § 15-241 requires the state education department to develop an annual achievement profile for every public school in the state based on an A through F scale, according to azsbe.az.gov/f-school-letter-grades.

A is the highest – excellent; and F is the lowest – failing.

“The system measures year-to-year student academic growth, proficiency on English language arts, math and science, the proficiency and academic growth of English language learners, indicators that an elementary student is ready for success in high school and that high school students are ready to succeed in a career or higher education and high school graduation rates,” according to the website.

In Arizona there were the following number of high schools per letter grade: 54 with A, 72 with B, 76 with C, 30 with D and six with F, according to Ms. Copeland and Ms. Bayles.

For kindergarten-eighth grades, there were 373 with A, 420 with B, 368 with C, 146 with D and 41 with F, according to the QCUSD officials.

