Arizona School Boards Association searching for new executive director

The Arizona School Boards Association, an education organization for the state’s nearly 250 public school districts, is initiating a national search to identify a new leader to start in January 2020. In April, the association announced its long-serving executive director, Dr. Timothy Ogle, was retiring from his position.

ASBA is drawing on the steps in its succession plan to guide the process of selecting a new executive director, according to a release.

It has formed a search committee to oversee the process and has retained Vetted Solutions, an executive search firm, to coordinate the national search which will commence in July. The position description and posting will be available on the ASBA website, azsba.org.

“The board of directors of ASBA recognizes the critical importance of this position to the long-term health of the organization and we are well prepared for this transition,” President Steven Chapman said in the release. “We will keep our membership updated on the progress of the search through announcements on both the association website and via other online communications channels.”

Dr. Ogle has served as executive director of ASBA since 2012, according to the release.

“It’s been an honor to lead ASBA through these years of growth and evolution,” Dr. Ogle said in the release. “During that period, we’ve been able to expand the ways in which ASBA helps its members be successful. I’m very grateful to have been a part of those efforts.”

“Tim Ogle has dedicated himself to advancing the association’s mission and has played a critical role in shaping ASBA into the organization it is today,” ASBA President Steven Chapman said in the release. “Dr. Ogle’s tireless service through these years of growth has positioned our organization for continued success after his departure. We thank him for his years of dedicated service and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

The Arizona School Boards Association is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting elected local governance of public education and continuous improvement of student success by providing leadership and assistance to school district governing boards statewide. ASBA represents more than 1,000 school board members and more than one million Arizona children, according to the release.

