ASSE seeks local families for international student exchange programs

American Scandinavian Student Exchange International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with community high school, is looking for Queen Creek families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15-18 from a variety of countries.

ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture such as food, sports, shopping and more, a press release states. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families.

Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience, according to a release.

ASSE students also have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are academically selected into the program and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, residents can call the ASSE Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com to choose a student and begin a host family application.

