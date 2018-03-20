ASU partners with CAC to offer bachelor degree options in Pinal County

Arizona State University in partnership with Central Arizona College, Corporate Center, will offer undergraduate bachelor degrees for students in Pinal County beginning in the fall.
ASU, Central Arizona College and Pinal County community leaders identified degrees that will provide students with expertise needed for careers in Pinal County. ASU@Pinal will begin offering a bachelor of arts in Organizational Leadership and a bachelor of applied science in Applied Leadership – majors that will address Pinal County’s workforce development initiatives, school officials stated in a release.
A student enrolled full time in ASU@Pinal in the 2018-19 academic year can expect to pay a tuition rate lower than that of a four-year degree at one of the main ASU campuses, the release stated, adding students may qualify for financial aid awards such as grants and scholarships.
Maria Hesse, vice provost for ASU Academic Partnerships and a former community college president, stated the partnership plays to the strengths of both institutions.
“CAC provides high-quality college programs in beautiful facilities, with wonderful faculty,” she stated. “Students then finish their work through ASU, graduating with a degree from a top-tier research university, which is highly marketable. By sharing resources, we can offer a degree at a lower cost, something appreciated by parents and community leaders.”
ASU@Pinal will enable students to transition from CAC’s associate degree program into an ASU bachelor degree program. Students attending ASU@Pinal complete lower-division courses through CAC and transition to upper-division courses offered by ASU. Courses will be taught by ASU faculty, some of whom will be community college faculty and professionals in Pinal County who are qualified to teach university level courses.
“This partnership is part of the overarching initiatives that address the workforce needs of Pinal County,” Jani Attebery, academic dean for Workforce Development, stated. “It will serve students, parents and community, as continued access to higher education is essential to developing a knowledgeable and skilled workforce.”
For admission information, visit asu.edu/apply or schedule a visit with a CAC adviser, 520-494-5410.
