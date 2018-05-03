Beam signing marks construction progress at Combs High School

Combs High School marks building milestone. (Submitted photo)

Students and staff of Combs High School recently celebrated the progress of the construction of the performing arts center with a beam signing.

The event signified ending one phase of construction and moving on to the completion of the auditorium, principal Brooke Davis stated in a release.

Students and staff will begin to use the new facility in January. The Fine Arts Department will move in at that point to use the space for teaching and performances.

“The construction of the new Combs Performing Arts Center is progressing nicely,” the principal stated.

Combs High School is at 2505 E. Germann Road.

